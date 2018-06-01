Vegas Golden Knights embrace fan favorites in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights embrace fan favorites in Las Vegas

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

The Golden Knights aren’t on this wild ride to the Stanley Cup alone. There are already a handful of fan favorites that are catching the team’s attention.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.