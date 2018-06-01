Nevada electric utility seeks to partner with 6 solar firms - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada electric utility seeks to partner with 6 solar firms

Nevada's main electric utility plans to ask regulators to let it partner with six solar power development firms to buy enough power for more than 600,000 homes from projects to be built around the state.

