Triple digits expected this weekend in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Triple digits expected this weekend in Southern Nevada

Posted:
Posted by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect

Gusts up to 25 mph are staying through part of the weekend before temperatures begin rising. Meteorologist Cassandra Jones shared the full forecast.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.