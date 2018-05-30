In first season, Golden Knights unite devastated Las Vegas commu - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

In first season, Golden Knights unite devastated Las Vegas community

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

In the team's first season, the Vegas Golden Knights united a devastated Las Vegas community.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.