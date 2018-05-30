Jury rules magician David Copperfield not responsible for touris - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Jury rules magician David Copperfield not responsible for tourist's injuries

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

A jury concluded magician David Copperfield was not responsible for injuries suffered by a British tourist in 2013.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.