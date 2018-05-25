Study: Quarter of world's population will be obese in 27 years - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Study: Quarter of world's population will be obese in 27 years

Posted:

FOX5's Les Krifaton breaks down a study that suggests nearly a quarter of the world's population will be obese in 27 years. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.