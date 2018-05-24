Golden Knights' Shane Hnidy gives insight on special season! - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights' Shane Hnidy gives insight on special season!

Posted:

Vegas Golden Knights TV analyst Shane Hnidy gives insight into the special season and what to expect with the Stanley Cup final.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.