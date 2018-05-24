Schmidt, McPhee take Washington experience into Cup Final - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Schmidt, McPhee take Washington experience into Cup Final

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt and General Manager George McPhee take their knowledge and experience of the Washington Capitals into the Stanley Cup Final. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.