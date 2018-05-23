Ken's Cone Zone: Phase one of I-11 south of valley opens up - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Ken's Cone Zone: Phase one of I-11 south of valley opens up

Posted:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

In Cone Zone, Ken Smith was at the newly opened phase one of I-11 south of the Las Vegas Valley. But when is the project finished?

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.