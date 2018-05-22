LVMPD Foundation, Silver Summit Health Plan launch 'Good Ticket' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

LVMPD Foundation, Silver Summit Health Plan launch 'Good Ticket' program

Posted:

Garrett Leaf, of Silver Summit Health Plan, and Latoya Holman, of the LVMPD Foundation, share details on how they are building positive interactions for both law enforcement and citizens with the "Good Ticket" program. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.