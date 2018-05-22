Characters come to life for Licensing Expo at Mandalay Bay Conve - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Characters come to life for Licensing Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

Hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of creative brands came together for the the chance to strike a deal at the Licensing Expo at Mandalay Bay.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.