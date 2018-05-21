Flair for Care fundraiser event at Wynn - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Flair for Care fundraiser event at Wynn

Posted:

The Flair for Care fundraiser was held at the Wynn this weekend.  The luncheon and fashion show is an annual event to benefit Nathan Adelson hospice.  FOX5's Rachel Smith served as emcee for the event.

