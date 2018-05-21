BSB performs new single live for first time, show Golden Knights - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

BSB performs new single live for first time, show Golden Knights love!

Posted:

The Backstreet Boys perform their new hit single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" live for the first time at the SPF concert at the Cosmopolitan. They also show they too have Golden Knights fever, showing the Vegas hockey team some love.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.