Las Vegas, Winnipeg librarians engage in Twitter feud over Stanl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas, Winnipeg librarians engage in Twitter feud over Stanley Cup Playoffs

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Even libraries in Las Vegas and Winnipeg have been going at it on Twitter.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.