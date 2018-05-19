Smith's third-period goal lifts Vegas to 3-2 win over Jets - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Smith's third-period goal lifts Vegas to 3-2 win over Jets

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Reilly Smith scored on a breakaway late in the third period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference final Friday night.

