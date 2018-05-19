'Stanley Cup Drive' gets neighbors excited for Golden Knights' p - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Stanley Cup Drive' gets neighbors excited for Golden Knights' playoff run

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Stanley Cup Drive is nestled in an east valley neighborhood with other prize-winning parkways, like Super Bowl Drive and World Series Court.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.