Pet owners concerned after coyote sightings and possible attacks - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pet owners concerned after coyote sightings and possible attacks

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Aly Brown said she is heartbroken after losing her dog "Boo." She thinks the mini-poodle was taken by a coyote Saturday from her yard near Wigwam and Paseo Verde parkways. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.