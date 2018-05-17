Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights top Jets 4-2 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights top Jets 4-2

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals - including an empty-netter in the closing seconds - to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference final Wednesday night.

