Vegas Golden Knights fans share their support - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights fans share their support

Posted:

FOX5's Alyssa Deitsch shared how fans are supporting the Vegas Golden Knights and received a surprise visit from a special guest.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.