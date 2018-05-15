Man dies at east Las Vegas auto shop after being trapped under c - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man dies at east Las Vegas auto shop after being trapped under car

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a man died on Sunday after he became trapped under a car in an east valley auto shop.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.