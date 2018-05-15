Marchessault-led Golden Knights top Jets 3-1 in Game 2 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Marchessault-led Golden Knights top Jets 3-1 in Game 2

Posted:
WINNIPEG, MB (FOX5) -

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots, lifting the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-1 series-evening win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference final.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.