What's a 'Winnipeg?' Time to brush up on the Golden Knights' Can - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

What's a 'Winnipeg?' Time to brush up on the Golden Knights' Canadian competition

Posted:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

It's about 1,600 miles away from the Las Vegas Valley, but this weekend all eyes in southern Nevada will be on Winnipeg as the Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Final.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.