Sean and Rachel try to dance "The Floss" - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sean and Rachel try to dance "The Floss"

Posted:

After Jimmy Salon and JLo have a dance off, Sean and Rachel try out "The Floss".... it doesn't go well. #TheirMovesNeedSomeWork

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.