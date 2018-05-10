Rachel & Sean do "floss" dance - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Rachel & Sean do "floss" dance

Posted:

Sean McAllister & Rachel Smith attempt to do the new "floss" dance. (05/10/2018) 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.