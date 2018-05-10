Doctors discuss possibility of 'post-natal depletion' in new mot - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Doctors discuss possibility of 'post-natal depletion' in new mothers

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

An emerging pregnancy term is getting doctor's attention. Post-natal depletion may explain why new mothers don't feel like themselves. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.