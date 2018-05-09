BSB, Erika Jayne & Bebe Rexha news - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

BSB, Erika Jayne & Bebe Rexha news

Posted:

A look at a possible BSB, Erika Jayne collaboration - plus latest on the Backstreet Boys new music and their upcoming SPF show with Bebe Rexha at the Cosmopolitan Vegas.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.