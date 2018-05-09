Girl, 10, took bullet for younger brother in east Las Vegas shoo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Girl, 10, took bullet for younger brother in east Las Vegas shooting

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are recovering after police say two men opened fire on each other in the east valley on Tuesday. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.