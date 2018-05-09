Marijuana: Is the money really benefiting valley schools? - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Marijuana: Is the money really benefiting valley schools?

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

More than $263 million worth of taxable marijuana has been sold in Nevada. Despite the industry bringing in around $1 million a day, CCSD said its budget hasn't changed much, and it's because of how marijuana is taxed. 

