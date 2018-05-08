Exclusive: Mission Impossible cast talk "Fallout" & connection t - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Exclusive: Mission Impossible cast talk "Fallout" & connection to Vegas!

Posted:

We chat exclusively with Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Simon Pegg about the next Mission Impossible, Fallout.  Plus get Tom's take on Imagine Dragons music in the movie, plus what Dan Reynolds thinks of the cool collaboration.

