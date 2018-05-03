'Knight Line' drums up excitement for Vegas Golden Knights fans - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Knight Line' drums up excitement for Vegas Golden Knights fans

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The drumming heard at Toshiba Plaza before a home game at T-Mobile Arena belongs to the Knight Line.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.