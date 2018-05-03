Knights fall to Sharks in Game 4 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Knights fall to Sharks in Game 4

Posted:
SAN JOSE, CA (FOX5) -

The Golden Knights fell 4-0 in San Jose, knotting the series 2-2.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.