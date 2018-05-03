Union: Caesars rejects 'Do Not Disturb' sign policy change - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Union: Caesars rejects 'Do Not Disturb' sign policy change

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The union representing thousands of housekeepers in Las Vegas says Caesars Entertainment has rejected a proposal to include language in a new contract to protect workers if a "Do Not Disturb" sign has been hanging on a doorknob more than 24 hours.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.