Golden Knights beat Sharks 4-3 in OT - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights beat Sharks 4-3 in OT

Posted:
SAN JOSE, CA (FOX5) -

William Karlsson scored 8:17 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights bounced back from a blown lead late in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

