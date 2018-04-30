Exclusive: We chat with the all-star cast of Book Club! - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Exclusive: We chat with the all-star cast of Book Club!

Posted:

Exclusive: Rachel sits down with the iconic cast of the new comedy, Book Club.  Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Don Johnson and Andy Garcia.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.