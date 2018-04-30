Snoopy, 2-year-old puppy, looking for new home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Snoopy, 2-year-old puppy, looking for new home

Posted:
Posted by Gabriella Benavidez
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

In this edition of Pet Pals, Kathy Jung, of Nevada SPCA, introduces Snoopy is a 2-year-old dog who is looking for a new home.

