Howie Long approves of Las Vegas Raiders stadium design - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Howie Long approves of Las Vegas Raiders stadium design

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Raiders legend Howie Long shared his approval of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium design. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.