Vegas Golden Knights fans arrive early at Toshiba Plaza, show te - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights fans arrive early at Toshiba Plaza, show team spirit

Posted:
Posted by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Eager fans of the Vegas Golden Knights arrived early at Toshiba Plaza to show their team spirit for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.