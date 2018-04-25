Las Vegas Rape Crisis Center hosts 'Denim Day' for awareness - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Rape Crisis Center hosts 'Denim Day' for awareness

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

The Las Vegas Rape Crisis Center is hosting a 'Denim Day' Runway show to raise awareness in the community. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.