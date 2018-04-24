Raiders Foundation to host Celebrity Swing event to support vete - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Raiders Foundation to host Celebrity Swing event to support veterans

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Former Raiders star Cliff Branch stopped by FOX5 to discuss the Raiders Foundation hosting a "Celebrity Swing" event to support Veterans Village, on Wed., May 9 at Las Vegas Topgolf.

