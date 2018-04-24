The Good Deed Project to raise funds for single-parent household - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Good Deed Project to raise funds for single-parent households in need

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Connect

The Good Deed Project and DW Bistro will hold a Spring Brunch Event at The Gramercy on April 29 to raise funds for single-parent households in need.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.