EMOJICAST: Hotter temps on the way for Las Vegas

EMOJICAST: Hotter temps on the way for Las Vegas

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Hotter temperatures are on the way for Las Vegas! Cassandra Jones shows you how hot it will get in Tuesday's Emojicast.

