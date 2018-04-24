Study: A firm handshake means you might be smarter than average - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Study: A firm handshake means you might be smarter than average

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Connect

Have a firm handshake? Mike Doria explains how a new study reveals you might be smarter than average!

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.