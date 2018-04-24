Marriott International enters homesharing business - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Marriott International enters homesharing business

Posted:
Posted by Lesha Ruffin
Connect

Marriott International is getting into the Homesharing business. Alyssa Deitsch explains what the hotel chain plans to add to the home rental market.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.