Vegenation hosts fundraiser for employee shot 15 times by ex-boy - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegenation hosts fundraiser for employee shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

Popular plant-based restaurant Vegenation is hosting a fundraiser to benefit an employee who was shot 15 times by her ex-boyfriend over child custody. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.