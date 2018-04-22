Wynn hotel-resort commits to going 100 percent solar-powered - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Wynn hotel-resort commits to going 100 percent solar-powered

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

From the tables to the slots... there is a lot you can gamble with at the Wynn, but you can’t gamble with energy. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.