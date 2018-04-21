Nevada Gaming Commission amends regulations for gambling while h - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada Gaming Commission amends regulations for gambling while high

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

On the eve of 4-20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts, the Nevada Gaming Association amended its regulations for dealing with intoxicated gamblers. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.