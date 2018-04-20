John Huck takes FOX5 sports team down Memory Lane - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

John Huck takes FOX5 sports team down Memory Lane

Posted:
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA (FOX5) -

John Huck took the FOX5 sports team down Memory Lane while they were close to his old beachside apartment. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.