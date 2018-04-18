Sensory-friendly performance at The Smith Center - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sensory-friendly performance at The Smith Center

Posted:

Melanie Jupp, an education, and outreach program manager, and Maria Brandon, a speech-language pathologist, share details on a sensory-friendly performance at The Smith Center. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.