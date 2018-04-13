Civil trial against David Copperfield and MGM underway - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Civil trial against David Copperfield and MGM underway

Posted:

Attorneys gave opening statements in a civil trial against David Copperfield and the MGM Friday. An audience member is suing Copperfield after he said he was hurt during one of his illusions in 2013.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.