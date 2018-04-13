New York New York Lady Liberty dons Vegas Golden Knights jersey - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

New York New York Lady Liberty dons Vegas Golden Knights jersey ahead of playoff game

The Lady Liberty statue at New York New York Hotel-Casino donned a Vegas Golden Knights jersey ahead of the second game of the playoffs. 

